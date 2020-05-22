Home

BUNTING Kenneth (Ken) Formerly of The Smithy, Alderwasley, peacefully passed away on 16th May 2020 at Spencer Grove Nursing
Home, Belper, aged 91 years.
He was a beloved husband of 60 years to Judy, proud dad to four sons and a much loved grandad to five grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. Due to current circumstances a
private family funeral service will take place at Alderwasley Cemetery.
A memorial service to celebrate
his life will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Ken will be given to Dementia UK
and may be sent to
R & K Jepson, Middleton House,
22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth,
DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on May 22, 2020
