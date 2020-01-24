|
|
|
Harrison Kenneth William
(Ken) Aged 85 years, passed away
suddenly at his home in Brailsford
on 15th January 2020.
The dearly loved husband of
Kathleen and the late Margaret,
much loved dad of Sally, father in law
to Karl and loved stepdad of David, Elizabeth, Janet and Gillian.
Funeral, Wednesday 5th February. Service at Markeaton Crematorium
at 11.20am in the Main Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be given for
Parkinson's UK and Melanoma UK.
Enquiries to W Jones & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel 01335 360319.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Jan. 24, 2020