BROWNLEE Knocker On 28th December 2019, peacefully at the Whitworth Hospital, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Adina, loving dad of Peter and Sandra, David and Mandy, Jill and Steve and a dearly loved grandad, great grandad, brother and uncle.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to be held at St James Church, Bonsall
on Friday 17th January at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for The UK Sepsis Trust may be sent to
R & K Jepson, Middleton House,
22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth,
DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020