GARDOM Lawrence On 18th January 2020,
aged 77 years, of Wirksworth.
A much loved brother and uncle who will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Mary's Church, Wirksworth on Wednesday 5th February at 11.30am prior to interment at
Steeple Arch Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for Cancer Research UK and may be sent to R & K Jepson,
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020