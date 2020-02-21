|
|
|
GREATOREX Leah Passed away peacefully at Ridgeway Nursing Home, Belper on Sunday
9th February 2020, aged 93 years.
Leah was the dearly loved wife of the late Stan, a caring aunty to Carol & Rob, great aunty to Coralyn, Wendalyn & the late Dawn, a great great aunty to Caroline & a great great great aunty to Blake. Leah will be missed by all her family and many friends from Wirksworth.
A service to celebrate Leah's life will be held at Wirksworth United Reformed Church on Monday 2nd March at 1:00pm followed by a committal service at Markeaton Crematorium, Derby. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to benefit Wirksworth United Reformed Church may be given at the service or sent c/o
Thomas Ryde & Son, 35 Bridge Street, Belper, DE56 1AY Tel: 01773 822059.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020