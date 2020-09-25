|
DAWES Leonard William Passed peacefully
away in the care of
Chesterfield Royal Hospital on
Tuesday 8th September 2020,
aged 89 years.
Devoted husband to his late wife
Betty and Father to Steve.
Grandad to Alice, Jodie and Tom.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 8th October 2020.
Due to the current situation,
this will be a private funeral service.
Family flowers only please,
but donations are invited and
will be equally split between
Derbyshire Cave Rescue
and Dementia UK.
All enquiries c/o
Thomas Greatorex and Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock
DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Published in Matlock Mercury on Sept. 25, 2020