|
|
|
AYRE Leslie Arthur
"Les" Of Two Dales.
Passed away peacefully at home on 11th February 2020,
aged 79 years.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend of many.
He will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral Service to be held at
St. Helen's Church, Darley Dale on Friday 6th March at 10.30am prior to committal at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being invited for
Cancer Research UK and
Ashgate Hospice and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Bright colours to be worn please,
as requested by Les.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020