Lilian Walker

Lilian Walker Notice
Walker Lilian 'Ann' On 8th June 2020 passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81 years, of Matlock.
Beloved wife of the late George, much loved mum of Jane and Carol and a sister, aunty and good friend.
Due to current guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Donations in memory of Ann will benefit the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 19, 2020
