BAILEY Margaret
(Peggy) Formerly of Old Hackney Lane, loving wife of the late Cec, passed peacefully away
on 25th December at
Ivonbrook Care Home aged 90.
Mother to Carolyn, Linda and Bill, Mother-in-law to Barry and Chris, Grandma to Jo, Kathy, Alison and Nicola and Great-grandma of 11.
Funeral to be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January at 1:00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for the Alzheimer's Society and may be given at the service or sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020