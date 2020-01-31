|
HOLMES Margaret
"Peggy" Peacefully on 17th January 2020 at Lilybank Hamlet Care Home, aged 90 years, of Matlock,
late of Stanton in the Peak.
A much loved aunt, sister in law and dear friend who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to be held at Matlock Methodist & United Reformed Church on Tuesday 11th February at 1.00pm prior to cremation at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for The Stroke Association and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020