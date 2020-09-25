|
|
|
KEITH-WALKER Margaret Elizabeth Clifford On 14th September 2020, aged 96 years,
formerly of Wirksworth.
Beloved wife of the late Derek, much loved mother of Nigel, Frances, Lesley and Denise and their spouses Brenda, Bob (deceased), Martin and Les.
Due to current guidelines a private funeral and interment will take place. Donations in lieu of flowers are invited for Cats Protection, Ashbourne and may be sent to R & K Jepson,
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth. DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Sept. 25, 2020