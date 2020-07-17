Home

WEBSTER Margaret Of South Darley,
sadly passed away suddenly on 30th June 2020 after a short time in hospital.
Loving mum of Janet, much loved grandma of Thomas and James and mother in law to David. She will be missed by all her family and friends. Due to the present circumstances,
a private funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations for Cancer Research UK and St Marys Church are welcome and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowelston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU. Tel 01629 582470.
A memorial service will be held at
St Marys Church when
circumstances allow.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 17, 2020
