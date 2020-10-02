|
Cowlishaw Marlene Grace Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 17th September 2020,
aged 85 at home in Holloway.
Beloved wife of the late Roy and a
much loved sister, sister-in-law, mum, mother-in-law, grandma
and great-grandma.
Due to Covid and current restrictions,
a private funeral service will be held on Friday 2nd October 2020 but
donations in lieu of flowers for the
Alzheimer's Society may be sent to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
15 Firs Parade, Matlock, DE4 3AS
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 2, 2020