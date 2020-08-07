|
ROE Mary Of Matlock, peacefully at the Presentation Sisters Care Centre on 3rd August 2020 aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Ken and a much loved and sadly missed Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma. Due to the present circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Donations in memory of Mary for the British Heart Foundation and Sight Derbyshire may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU, Tel - 01629 582470
Published in Matlock Mercury on Aug. 7, 2020