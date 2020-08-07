Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Mary Roe Notice
ROE Mary Of Matlock, peacefully at the Presentation Sisters Care Centre on 3rd August 2020 aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Ken and a much loved and sadly missed Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma. Due to the present circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Donations in memory of Mary for the British Heart Foundation and Sight Derbyshire may be sent to
Published in Matlock Mercury on Aug. 7, 2020
