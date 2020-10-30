Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Mary Woolley

Mary Woolley Notice
WOOLLEY Mary Peacefully on the 14th October 2020 at The Old Vicarage Residential Home, Bakewell, surrounded by her family, Mary,
aged 100 years of Oaker.
Beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mother of Jane, Kate, Dinah, Henry and Robert and grandmother of Philip.
Due to current guidelines a private family funeral and interment will take place. Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for Bakewell and Eyam Community Transport and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 30, 2020
