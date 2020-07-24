Home

Beresford Michael On 13th July 2020, Michael passed away peacefully at home, aged 67 years.

Beloved husband of Penny, loving dad of Tracey, Helen and Lee, a dearly loved grandad & great grandad and
a dear brother of John and Ann.

Due to the restrictions of Covid-19
a private funeral will take place at
Holy Trinity Church, Middleton
on 30th July, Michael will be coming down the village at 11.10am for anyone wishing to pay their respects.

Family flowers only please,
donations for Cancer Research UK
may be sent to R & K Jepson,
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street,
Wirksworth DE4 4FB
www.jepsonfunerals.co.uk
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 24, 2020
