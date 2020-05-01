|
|
|
GWINNUTT Michael Joseph
(Mick) On 20th April 2020, peacefully at home in Derby, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of Anne and a loving father, step- father and grandpa.
A private family service will take place at Markeaton Crematorium.
Donations will benefit the Intensive Therapy Unit at The Royal Derby Hospital (cheques made payable to Derby & Burton Hospitals Charity please) and may be sent to
R & K Jepson, Middleton House,
22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth,
DE4 4FB.
