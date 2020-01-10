|
|
|
CRAPPER Muriel Joan On Christmas Eve, Muriel passed away aged 92.
Beloved wife of Bryan, loving mother of Michael, Martin and David
and a loved mother in law,
grandma and great grandma.
She will be greatly missed by
her family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on
Thursday 16th January 2020 at 12.50pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations for The British Red Cross may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020