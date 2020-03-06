|
BOLTON Nancy Of Matlock, peacefully after a short illness on
25th February 2020
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur and a loving mum, nan, mama and
great-great nan. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at All Saints Church, Matlock Bank on Thursday 12th March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Nancy for The Stroke Association may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Mar. 6, 2020