Wilkinson Nancy Of Wirksworth, suddenly
but peacefully at Waltham House, Wirksworth on
9th July 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ken,
loving mum of Gillian and Andrew, mother in law of John and Joan, nana to Sarah and great-nan to Oliver.
A private family graveside service will be held at Steeple Arch Cemetery
on Tuesday 28th July at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for D.L.R.A.A. (Air Ambulance)
may be sent to R & K Jepson,
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 24, 2020