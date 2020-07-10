Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Lamb

Notice Condolences

Pamela Lamb Notice
LAMB Pamela May
"PAM" Of Winster, peacefully after
a short illness on
28th June 2020 aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mum of Alison and Julian, mother in law of Andrew and loving nana of Katie and Daniel.
Due to present circumstances a private family funeral service will be held. Donations in memory of Pam for
St Johns' Church Winster and Macmillan Cancer Support Chesterfield may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -