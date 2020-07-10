|
|
|
LAMB Pamela May
"PAM" Of Winster, peacefully after
a short illness on
28th June 2020 aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mum of Alison and Julian, mother in law of Andrew and loving nana of Katie and Daniel.
Due to present circumstances a private family funeral service will be held. Donations in memory of Pam for
St Johns' Church Winster and Macmillan Cancer Support Chesterfield may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 10, 2020