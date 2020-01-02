|
TOWNDROW Pansy Vera Passed peacefully away on 17th December 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family, aged 89 years, of Matlock.
Beloved wife of the late Tom,
much loved mum of Jane and the late Alan and a loving Nan and Great Nan. Funeral service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be sent and made payable to Thomas Greatorex Charity Account, 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock, DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Jan. 2, 2020