Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Pearl Bennett

Pearl Bennett Notice
Bennett Pearl Christine Rosemary On 28th August 2020
Pearl of Matlock passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of Herbert, loving mum of Steve & Mark and loving nanna of
Holly, Will and Jude.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Due to the government restrictions a private funeral will take place at
All Saints Church, Youlgreave on
Friday 18th September.
Family flowers only please and donations for Woodland Nook Cat Rescue Centre, Alfreton may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock
DE4 3BU..
Published in Matlock Mercury on Sept. 11, 2020
