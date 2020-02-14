Home

Leech Peter Caroline would like to thank all family, friends, colleagues and neighbours for their messages of support, kindness and donations in lieu of flowers which raised over £1,100.00 and will be sent to Cancer Research UK.

Thank you to all who attended Peter's Celebration of Life Service and special thanks to Sarah Dance and David Hood for their tributes. To the Rev. Stephen Monk for his warmth and compassion, to Thomas Greatorex & Sons for their professional and sympathetic funeral arrangements and to Audley
St. Elphin's for the excellent buffet.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 14, 2020
