|
|
|
RODGERS Peter Rowland On 25th February 2020,
Peter of Two Dales and the
former proprietor of The Blue
John Gem Box, Matlock Bath passed
away suddenly at home aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Jenny, loving dad
of Lucy & David and a dearly loved
grandfather of Zeph.
He will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service at Central Pentecostal
Church, Newbold Road, Chesterfield
on Friday 20th March at 1.30pm
followed by Cremation at
Chesterfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please and
donations for Central Pentecostal
Church or British Heart Foundation
may be given at Church or sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29
Knowleston Place, Matlock, DE4 3BU.
www.greatorexfunerals.co.uk
Published in Matlock Mercury on Mar. 13, 2020