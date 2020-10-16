Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
CARTER Philip James Late of Wingerworth.
Passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Wednesday 23rd September 2020, aged 52 years, formerly of Matlock.

A much loved son of Anne and the late Geoffrey, loving brother of Nick and
Sister-in-Law Isobel, caring uncle to Alex and Gabriella.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday 22nd October 2020
at 11.10am. Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Philip
are invited for British Heart Foundation c/o Thomas Greatorex and Sons Ltd
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 16, 2020
