HURT Philip Joseph Of Idridgehay,
passed away peacefully at home on the 22nd December 2019 aged 72 years.
Beloved husband to Mary,
loving dad to Peter and Caroline.
Cherished grandad to
Deacon and Jessica and a dear
brother of Kenneth and Ruth.
Philip will be sadly missed by
all his family and many friends.
A celebration for Philip's life will be held
at St James' Church, Idridgehay on
Wednesday 22nd January at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be given at the service
for the British Heart Foundation and
St James' Church.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
1 Brookside, Belper, DE56 1UR.
Tel: 01773 820201.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020