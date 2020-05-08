|
CLAY Robert (Bob) On 27th April 2020,
Robert (Bob) Clay,
retired Farmer and Chartered Agricultural Surveyor
of Bonsall passed away at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 73 years.
Dearly loved husband of Linda
and a loving step father, step grandad and step great grandad. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
A private family cremation will take place. Donations are being invited
for Ashbourne Animal Welfare
and may be sent to
R K Jepson, Middleton House,
22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth,
DE4 4FB. Tel: 01629 822113
Published in Matlock Mercury on May 8, 2020