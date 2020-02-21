|
KIDGER-PRESTON Robert
"Bob" Of Wirksworth, peacefully at the Royal Derby Hospital on 9th February 2020, aged 66 years. Loving dad of Louise, Debbie,
Darren and Mark and much
loved grandad and father in law.
Funeral service to be held at
Markeaton Crematorium, Main Chapel on Friday 28th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations for the Respiratory Department Royal Derby Hospital (cheque's payable to Derby & Burton Hospitals Charity Fund 16010) may be sent to R & K Jepson, Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020