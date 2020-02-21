Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kidger-Preston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kidger-Preston

Notice Condolences

Robert Kidger-Preston Notice
KIDGER-PRESTON Robert
"Bob" Of Wirksworth, peacefully at the Royal Derby Hospital on 9th February 2020, aged 66 years. Loving dad of Louise, Debbie,
Darren and Mark and much
loved grandad and father in law.
Funeral service to be held at
Markeaton Crematorium, Main Chapel on Friday 28th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations for the Respiratory Department Royal Derby Hospital (cheque's payable to Derby & Burton Hospitals Charity Fund 16010) may be sent to R & K Jepson, Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -