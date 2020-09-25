|
|
|
PRICE Robert On Monday
7th September 2020, passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital with his family. A loving husband to Vye,
proud and loving dad to Claire and James and a wonderful grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Friday 25th September.
Family flowers only please, donations for Prostate Cancer UK may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Sept. 25, 2020