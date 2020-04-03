|
Brown Ron Aged 68 of Bonsall.
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 28th March 2020.
Beloved husband of Janet,
loving dad to Jason and father-in-law to Lisa and much loved grandad and
great grandad. Due to current guidelines a private family
funeral service will take place.
At a later date, a celebration of Ron's life will be held at St. James' Church, Bonsall. Donations are being invited for Weston Park Cancer Hospital, Sheffield and Ashgate Hospice, Chesterfield
may be sent to R & K Jepson,
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street,
Wirksworth DE4 4FB or online at www.jepsonfunerals.co.uk
Ron's family would like to thank everyone for all the support and kindness shown during the past
few months, it has been
greatly appreciated.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Apr. 3, 2020