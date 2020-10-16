|
|
|
CAMPION Ronald
"Ron" On 7th October 2020
at The Royal Derby Hospital,
aged 74 years, of Wirksworth.
Beloved husband of Denise,
much loved dad of Jayne and Andrew and grandad of Laura, Hannah,
Charlie, Harry and Amelia.
Due to current guidelines a private family funeral and interment will take place. Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for the British Heart Foundation and may be sent to
R & K Jepson, Middleton House,
22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth.
DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 16, 2020