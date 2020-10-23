|
WARD Russell Graham Late of Matlock.
Passed away peacefully at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital
on Tuesday 6th October 2020,
aged 83 years.
Beloved son of the late
Roy and Elsie Ward.
A loving brother of Val.
He will be deeply missed
by everyone who knew him.
Funeral service to be held on
Monday 26th October 2020
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Russell
are invited for St Vincent's School
for Sensory Impairment
c/o Thomas Greatorex and Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 23, 2020