SMITH Sean Anthony Of Pittywood Road, Wirksworth
Peacefully at home on
16th July 2020, with his family
and dogs by his side, aged 52 years.
He fought a courageous battle against
Mesothelioma with the love and
support of all those around him.
Beloved husband of Susan, devoted
dad of Megan and Hannah, dearly loved
son of Tony and Jenny, loving brother
of Tracey, special brother-in-law of
Robert, Yvonne and Martin, amazing
uncle to Jack, Alice, Jake and Holly
and loyal friend to many.
Due to Covid-19, a restricted service
will take place at St Mary's Church,
Wirksworth, on Monday 3rd August
2020, followed by a private ceremony
at Markeaton Crematorium.
The funeral cortege will leave the
family home and pass through
Wirksworth at 1.10pm.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations to Hannage Brook Medical
Centre and Derbyshire Asbestos
Support Team may be sent to
R & K Jepson, Middleton House, 22
Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 31, 2020