Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Buswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Buswell

Notice Condolences

Stephen Buswell Notice
BUSWELL Stephen
"BUZZ" On 7th February 2020 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 56 years.
Formerly of Matlock.
Much loved husband of Jenny, loving big brother of Lynn and uncle of Holly. Funeral Service to be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick on Friday 6th March at 2.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for Diabetes UK and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -