BUSWELL Stephen
"BUZZ" On 7th February 2020 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 56 years.
Formerly of Matlock.
Much loved husband of Jenny, loving big brother of Lynn and uncle of Holly. Funeral Service to be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick on Friday 6th March at 2.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for Diabetes UK and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020