Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Woodhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Woodhouse

Notice Condolences

Stephen Woodhouse Notice
WOODHOUSE Stephen Late of Matlock.
Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 4th November 2020,
aged 60 years.
Reunited with his late wife Eileen,
a devoted father and dear brother,
he will be deeply missed by everyone.
Private funeral service to be held on
Friday 4th December 2020 at 11am,
followed by burial.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired are invited for
and will be divided equally between
Ashgate Hospice and the Derbyshire Air Ambulance.
c/o
Thomas Greatorex and Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock
DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -