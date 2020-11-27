|
WOODHOUSE Stephen Late of Matlock.
Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 4th November 2020,
aged 60 years.
Reunited with his late wife Eileen,
a devoted father and dear brother,
he will be deeply missed by everyone.
Private funeral service to be held on
Friday 4th December 2020 at 11am,
followed by burial.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired are invited for
and will be divided equally between
Ashgate Hospice and the Derbyshire Air Ambulance.
c/o
Thomas Greatorex and Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock
DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 27, 2020