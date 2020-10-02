|
PALMER Tony Suddenly on
21st September 2020,
aged 66 years, of Matlock.
Much loved husband of Maureen,
loving dad of Jayne, Paul, Lee and Scott,
beloved son of Connie,
brother of John and the late Denise and a much loved grandad
and great grandad.
Due to current guidelines, a private
family funeral service will take place.
Flowers or donations for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place. Matlock.
DE4 3BU. Tel: 01629 582470
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 2, 2020