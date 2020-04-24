|
|
|
Bowmer Trevor Born 27th March 1950, died peacefully
14th April 2020.
Remembered for his years of service in the Royal Navy and for founding Mitre Group where, over decades, he guided businesses and mentored individuals in Derbyshire and across the country. More recently, he served as a Liveryman on the Court of the Worshipful Company of Framework Knitters and as a Parish Councillor in his home village of Matlock Bath.
A keen fisherman, sailor, cricketer and dedicated family man, Trevor's warmth, humour and wise counsel will be sorely missed by his family and many friends who brought joy and support, especially in his last months.
Donations in tribute would be gratefully received by the Royal Navy &
Royal Maines Charity and
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd. Tel - 01629 582470.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Apr. 24, 2020