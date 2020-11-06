|
Mosley Violet (Mary) Aged 85 years passed away peacefully at her home in
Shottle on 27th October 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Eric,
loving mother of Monica, Barrie and of the late Phillip, dearly loved grandmother of Joanna and Emily.
Mary will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions a private service and cremation will
take place at Markeaton Crematorium.
Donations in Mary's memory may be sent for Marie Curie and Treetops Hospice c/o Thomas Ryde & Son,
35 Bridge Street, Belper. DE56 1AY
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 6, 2020