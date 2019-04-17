A. Andrew Miller, of Doylestown, went home to his Christ Jesus and his beloved late wife, Theresa Healy Miller on Friday, April 12. He was 68. He was born in Allentown, to the late Albert and Edna Miller, he graduated from William Allen High School and Lehigh University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He had been employed as a Mainframe Developer at IBM in NY; a business partner at Keyware Systems, a software development business in Chicago begun and still operated by lifelong friend, Kirk Spadt, in Philadelphia as a Software Development Mngr. at Silo and Pep Boys and a Developer at the Vanguard Group from where he retired. Andy encouraged others by the grace of his God to accept the free gift of eternal life through faith in Jesus, and enjoy a growing relationship with God. He was thankful for Theresa and enjoyed caring for her in her last years and felt privileged to then do the same for his mother. In earlier years, Andy was an avid tennis player, but he never outgrew his boyhood hobby of assembling beautiful fresh and saltwater aquariums. He planted gardens and raised magnificent orchids. Andy will be greatly missed by his sister, Cindy Karch (Gary) of Macungie; three loving sisters-in-law and their families, Pat Frazer (Rich) of Langhorne, Eileen Ryan (Bill) of Jamison, Maureen Burris (Tim) of Easton, brother-in-law, John Healy of Harrington, DE; adoring nieces and nephews, Ali (Stephen) Merrick, Olivia Karch, Rich and Tom Frazer, Bill and Kevin Ryan; and great-nephews who loved their Great Uncle Andy, Gideon and Jethro Merrick and Rich and Sam Frazer. Andy was blessed. May God be glorified! Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 20 at Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, 418 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA 180949 where the family will receive guests from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in St. John Neumann Cemetery, 3797 County Line Road, Chalfont. Memorial contributions in Andy's name may be made to Bethel Bible Fellowship Church at the above address or to: Ali and Stephen's missionary work in Mexico: Ethnos360, 312 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 (please note in memo: Stephen Merrick). Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown www.reedandsteinbach.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary