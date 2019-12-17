|
A. Donald Behler passed on to his eternal resting place on December 15, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving wife Mary, to whom he was married for 71 years, and the daughters that adored him. He owned and operated Blue Ridge Pressure Castings for 52 years and was forever grateful to the many people that worked so hard to allow the business to thrive.
He served in WWII on a repair boat in the South Pacific. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for saving the life of his commanding officer by holding him afloat for more than 8 hours after their boat was sunk by a torpedo.
He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Wentworth Institute and earned a Business Certificate from Lehigh University upon completing 7 years of night school.
Pop, as he was affectionately known, was a humble man that loved unconditionally and gave generously. In 2017 he received the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America; one of only 2200 lifetime recipients. The award is given for distinguished service in his profession and community for a period of at least 25 years and put him on a list with past honorees Neil Armstrong and Gerald Ford.
He was the son of Allen and Katie (Kromer) Behler. He was preceded in death by Andrew, the son he cherished. He had 3 daughters, Donna, wife of Glenn Correll, Jane Balliet, and Judy Bollinger, wife of Tom Bollinger, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Family was the most important thing in his life. He will be greatly missed.
Donations can be made to the Minsi Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019