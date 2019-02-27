A. Frederick Gerstell, 81 of Santa Barbara, CA, died Feb. 23, 2019 after a long illness. Born and raised in Easton, PA, he was a son of the late Alice (Roeth) and Robert S. Gerstell. He graduated from The Lawrenceville School in 1956 and earned a B.A. from Princeton University in 1960. He served in the United States Army and joined The Alpha Portland Cement Company, of which his grandfather, A. F. Gerstell, was an early president. Fred then moved to Los Angeles, CA to work for the California Portland Cement Company, later becoming the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CalMat and Vulcan Materials. He served as Director of Northern Trust Co. of California and the Ameron Co. of Los Angeles. He was on the Board of Governors of the American Business Conference Foundation for Economic Growth in Washington, DC and served on the Board of the Los Angeles Museum of Natural History. He was also a Director of the Charitable Trust of the Beavers, the California Chamber of Commerce and the YMCA of Los Angeles. In addition, he is a Trustee Emeritus of The Lawrenceville School. Fred will be remembered for his love of Princeton, joy in playing a great round of golf, weaving a good story, dancing the night away and playing a tune on his harmonica. He is survived by his daughters: Alison Smith, Andrea Lukens, Daphne Ford and their husbands; 4 grandchildren; sister: Roberta Bennett; cousins and nieces. A sister Mary Alice Neary died earlier. Services are 11 AM Friday at College Hill Presbyterian Church, 501 Brodhead St., Easton with interment in Easton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the A. F. Gerstell and Robert S. Gerstell Memorial Scholarship Fund of Princeton University. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary