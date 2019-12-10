|
|
Aaron R. Remaly, 31, of Nazareth, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born on January 4, 1988 in Bethlehem; he is the loving son of Ricky and Kathy (Daney) Remaly, of Nazareth. Aaron graduated from Nazareth Area High School in 2006. He was a gentle soul, who had a passion for music, and loved comedy. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. In addition to his parents, Aaron is deeply missed by sister, Hilary Remaly; maternal grandmother, Christine Daney, of Moore Twp.; paternal grandmother, Violet Remaly, of Upper Nazareth Twp.; also by many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved pet dogs, Opie and Ellie. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc. 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. Family and friends may visit on Saturday in the funeral home from 9:00-11:00 AM. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Aaron's memory to the Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019