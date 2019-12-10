Home

Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
Aaron R. Remaly Obituary
Aaron R. Remaly, 31, of Nazareth, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born on January 4, 1988 in Bethlehem; he is the loving son of Ricky and Kathy (Daney) Remaly, of Nazareth. Aaron graduated from Nazareth Area High School in 2006. He was a gentle soul, who had a passion for music, and loved comedy. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. In addition to his parents, Aaron is deeply missed by sister, Hilary Remaly; maternal grandmother, Christine Daney, of Moore Twp.; paternal grandmother, Violet Remaly, of Upper Nazareth Twp.; also by many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved pet dogs, Opie and Ellie. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc. 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. Family and friends may visit on Saturday in the funeral home from 9:00-11:00 AM. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Aaron's memory to the Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019
