Ada A. (Lahr) Ledo, 81, formerly of Mauch Chunk Road, Palmerton, died peacefully Sunday morning at her residence in W. Allentown. She was the wife of the late Benjamin J. Ledo, Sr. who passed in 2012. Born in East Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Beulah (Turner) Lahr.
Ada was employed in the custodial and housekeeping department of the former Palmerton Hospital. She was a member of the former First United Church of Christ, Palmerton.
Survivors: Daughters, Debra J. wife of Terry Derhammer of Palmerton, Michele A. Hosier and fiancé Dwayne Wieser with whom she resided. Sons, Benjamin J. Jr., and wife Nora of Rock Spring, WY, Scott J. and wife Shannon of Palmerton. 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sisters, Frances Bauer, Ruth Fehnel, both of Bath. Brother, George and wife Judy of Lehighton. Several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Eva.
Services: Due to COVID 19 Regulations, there will be a Private Family Memorial Service with future interment. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.