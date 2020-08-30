Ada E. (Handwerk) Hines, 85, of Walnutport, PA. passed away at the home of her daughter on August 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Harvey A. "Hank" Hines. Survivors: Daughter, Diane wife of Robert A. Schmidt, Slatington, PA., with whom she last resided; brother, Harvey (Althea) Handwerk, Walnutport, PA.; sister, Arlene George, Walnutport, PA.; two grandchildren, Eric (Jennifer) Deibert and Vicki (Alan Leone) Ayers; five great-grandchildren. There will be a private graveside funeral service at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown, PA. Rev. William A. Hines will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com
for a full obituary and online condolences.