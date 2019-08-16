Morning Call Obituaries
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
1408 Easton Road
Hellertown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
1408 Easton Road
Hellertown, PA
Ada Josephine Giampetro, 97, of Hellertown passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Weston Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Bethlehem, she was daughter of the late Luigi and Angela Rose (Prosperi) DeBerardinis. She was the widow of John Giampetro. Ada was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church of Hellertown and a member of the former Our Lady of Pompeii Most Holy Rosary, where she served as a past president of The Mother of Sorrows Sodality.

SURVIVORS: Ada will be lovingly remembered by her son, John Giampetro and wife Jeanne of Bethel Park, PA; daughter, Janie Hecker and husband Wayne of Bethlehem, PA; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers.

SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00A.M. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Saucon Valley Community Center, 323 Northampton Street, Hellertown, PA 18055 or the Hellertown Area Library, 409 Constitution Avenue, Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2019
