Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
215-679-5933
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
Ada M. Yoder Obituary
Ada M. (Baseley) Yoder, 96, of Red Hill, and formerly of Allentown, passed away March 4, 2020. She was the widow of Kenneth Yoder and the long time companion of Stanley Haberle. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Tracey and Elizabeth (McKnight) Baseley. Ada was a graduate of Sellersville-Perkasie High School. She was retired from Lustig Meats, in Quakertown. Before that, she was employed at the former Shisler Grocery Store in Pennsburg, and the former Lens Factory in East Greenville. She was a member of the Hosensack E.C. Church. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and especially bingo.

Surviving is a daughter, Bonni, wife of Doug Thompson, of Oak Hill, VA; and a daughter-in-law, Tina, widow of Robert Marks of Red Hill; siblings: William Baseley, and his wife, Carolyn, of Pottstown; Elsie, wife of Eugene Miller, of Red Hill; Richard Baseley, and his wife, Helen, of Thurmont, MD; and Betty Cattermole, of Robesonia; grandchildren: Grant & Kelly; and great-grandchildren: Gavin, Tessa, and Jayson. She was pre-deceased by siblings: Irene Hamman, Alice Schofer, Edna Shelly, and Judy Stevenson.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main Street, Pennsburg. Friends may gather from 10-11 AM. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020
