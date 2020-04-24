Adam C. Keller, 26, of Northampton, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 21, 2020. Born on August 30, 1993 in Bethlehem, he was a son of Barbara (Docherty) Keller and Christopher and Joan Keller. Adam was employed as a mechanic and an assistant manager at the Roxy Theatre. He was proudly serving our country in the U.S. Army Reserves. Survivors: In addition to his parents, Adam is survived by his sister, Loren Ward and husband, Tyrel; niece, Lillian; nephew, Jaxson; grandmother, Elizabeth Keller; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in loving memory of Adam.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2020.