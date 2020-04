Adam C. Keller, 26, of Northampton, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 21, 2020. Born on August 30, 1993 in Bethlehem, he was a son of Barbara (Docherty) Keller and Christopher and Joan Keller. Adam was employed as a mechanic and an assistant manager at the Roxy Theatre. He was proudly serving our country in the U.S. Army Reserves. Survivors: In addition to his parents, Adam is survived by his sister, Loren Ward and husband, Tyrel; niece, Lillian; nephew, Jaxson; grandmother, Elizabeth Keller; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com . Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in loving memory of Adam.