Adam C. Keller
1993 - 2020
Adam C. Keller, 26, of Northampton, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 21, 2020. Born on August 30, 1993 in Bethlehem, he was a son of Barbara (Docherty) Keller and Christopher and Joan Keller. Adam was employed as a mechanic and an assistant manager at the Roxy Theatre. He was proudly serving our country in the U.S. Army Reserves. Survivors: In addition to his parents, Adam is survived by his sister, Loren Ward and husband, Tyrel; niece, Lillian; nephew, Jaxson; grandmother, Elizabeth Keller; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in loving memory of Adam.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to your family. I met Adam playing disc golf. He will be greatly missed. Adam thank you for your service
Doug Hoffman
Friend
Our Deepest Condolences To All Of Adam's Family And Friends
Colleen ComptonDeater
Friend
R.I.P., Comrade
Frances Perry-Hawkins
Military
So sorry for your loss. Adam was such a kind person. Youre in my prayers
Kelly McCauley
Acquaintance
Adam was a great guy. He would come to the restaurant when he worked at the Roxy. Loved by all. So sorry for your loss.
Paula Frederick
Friend
Barbara and Family,
I am so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. Thinking back to so many wonderful times and memories of working with and getting to know Adam at the theatre. He was a great young man and will truly be missed.
Ashley Harding
Dear Barb, Words cannot express how sorry we are to hear of Adams passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this most difficult time. The world has lost a wonderful special person. We are so very sorry for your great loss.
Mike, Karen Korpics and family
Friend
Sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this extremely difficult time. The Keiser Family
Crystal Keiser
Adam was a cheerful positive soul. So terribly sorry for your loss. Blessings, love and heartfelt condolences from the Moriartys
Christina Moriarty
Sweet dreams Adam. Wishing you tons of peace in your new journey.
Jenny Bullers
RIP YPUNG MAN
James Alexander
Rest easy Battle, we got it from here.
Tyler Matz
Military
No amount of words can express the pain that you are going through. I am sending you love and prayers and hope you are able to find strength during this dark time.
Linda Loch
Friend
Dear Barbara & Family, Words cannot express our sadness and sorrow for you and your Family. So sorry for your loss.
Diane & John
John & Diane Chimics
Neighbor
Sorry for your loss.
CPL Cline
Served In Military Together
My condolences to the entire Docherty family. My heart breaks for you, Barb. I will always remember Adams big, beautiful smile. Sending prayers and love to you all. And may you hold the memories of him deep in your hearts.
Jen Talley
Friend
Barb, I am at a loss for words, I just can't believe this. I can't imagine the pain you are feeling right now. An overwhelming amount of memories are racing through my head. I am so very sorry for your loss. Xoxo. Sue aka Bachman's mom
Sue Martin
Friend
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. From party shenanigans to road trips to eat! May you RIP!
Holly Kroboth
Friend
Beth and I are so sorry for you and your family and are sending prayers and condolences to give you strength to get through this terrible tragedy. Love and Mercy, Cindy Brendle and Beth Martz
Cindy Brendle
Friend
So sorry for your loss. Adam had a huge heart and a smile that spoke 1000 words.
Kelsea Weber
Friend
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. The Muschlitz family is here for you. Seems like just yesterday we were running around on that football field together.
Ben Muschlitz
Friend
Sending our condolences and deepest prayers for Adams family in this terrible time. Love and miss you guys. The Keiser family
Tina Keiser/Walters
Family
Loren,I'm sorry to hear about your brother,you both were wonderful people,my thoughts and prayers are with you,hugs
Tina Bedocs
Friend
Barb,I'm so sorry,I have so many memories of Adam and Kelly growing up in the same neighborhood,my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time,You raised such a wonderful polite son,hugs from one Mother to another
Tina Bedocs
Friend
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Adam was my friend in high school and he had one of the kindest, most genuine hearts. He will be deeply missed. Stay strong in this difficult time.
Sadie Burger
Friend
I am sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to the Keller Family. I remember having great times playing sports together buddy when we were kids. You always picked up the team. R.I.P. Adam
Chad Hawke
Friend
Barbara we are so very sorry for your loss - Lisa, Joe and Kelly Sullivan
Lisa Sullivan
Friend
Dear Barb, I am so very sorry for the loss of your son. Please know that I will be praying for you and all those who loved your son.
Cindy Shipman
Friend
Sending love and prayers to his family. He always brought brightness and a smile to any situation.
Elaine Mucerino
Military
Jurdyn Jackson
Military
Rest easy Soldier. Terribly sorry for the family's loss. Adam was an amazingly spirited man. He will be missed and never forgotten!!!
Richard Herman
Military
So sorry for your loss prayers to your family.
Lori Heitzman
Acquaintance
I am so sorry for your loss. I have watched Adam grow since school. My heart goes out to the whole family. May God help you ease your pain.
Pat Lutz
My condolences to the entire family. I will always remember hanging out with him, playing disc golf with him and assisting him with his car problems. Words cant express my sorrow.
Joe Hoffman
Friend
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tyrel Ward
Family
Barbara So very Sorry for your loss. Please know your ST Mary's friends are here for you, praying for you and your family-- May God give you strength and peace.
Kathy Moyer
He will be greatly missed! It was an honor to have served along side Adam during my time with the 733rd. He always seemed to have a positive spirit about him and a huge smile on his face, which was one of a kind. Even during times where morale was low hed still have a smile on his face. Til Valhalla Brother!
Matthew Huf
Military
