Adam R. Lewis
Adam R. Lewis 35, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday July 2, 2020. Born in Allentown, Adam was a son of Cynthia A. Lehr. Adam was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Catasauqua. Surviving with his mother Cynthia is his brother Todd W. Lewis of Whitehall. Additionally he is survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Adam on his birthday. Services are private. Arrangement entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, North Catasauqua.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 15, 2020.
